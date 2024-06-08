Environmental film fest concludes at govt school

Nahan, June 7
A three-day environmental film festival at Government Senior Secondary School, Tokiya, concluded today, leaving a lasting impression on students about the importance of environmental conservation.
Organised to coincide with World Environment Day, the festival featured eight globally acclaimed films aiming to raise awareness among students on various environmental issues.
The event commenced on June 5 with Mike Pandey’s Green Oscar-winning film
Sea Shore, captivating students with its powerful message on marine conservation.
Following this, Plastic, a short film by Dhiren Shah, highlighted the pervasive problem of plastic pollution, further engaging the young audience. On the second day, films Kadvi Hawa and OG Ozone were screened, addressing the pressing issues of climate change and ozone layer depletion.
The final day featured films such as River Blue and Ivory Game, which tackled water conservation and wildlife protection, respectively. The festival concluded with a vibrant painting competition, where students creatively expressed their newfound knowledge and winners were awarded for their efforts.
