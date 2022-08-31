Environmental issues discussed at Shoolini meet

Solan, August 30
Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Science and Technology, today stressed the need to save the environment during a brainstorming session on the ‘State of Environmental Report’ organised at Shoolini University.
He emphasised on steps that could be taken toward environmental protection. “Environment is still not an issue that everyone is concerned about,” he said.
He used demolition of the Twin Towers to demonstrate the negative environmental impact. The event included a discussion of the state government’s initiative with the World Bank and multilateral agencies.
Prof RC Sobti, former Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Panjab University, Chandigarh, said people should avoid the destructive use of environmental minerals.
Prof KR Dhiman, former VC of the University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, lauded the government policies on contaminated water and garbage collection facilities by the Municipal Corporation.
