EPFO to hold virtual meet on January 10

Shimla, January 6
Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Regional Office, Shimla will virtually organise a Pension Adalat on January 10 from 11 am till 3 pm.
Any member or pensioner interested in taking part in it or register complaint can do so by sending details of PPO number, name, mobile number, email and address on 88947-89883 or email on rosml.pension@epfindia.gov.in.
The information was shared by Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Regional Office-Shimla, via a press statement.
The concerned member or pensioner will receive the link for the virtual meet. Members, who do not have smartphones, can directly visit EPFO regional office in Shimla to register their complaints.
