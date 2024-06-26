EPFO’s awareness campaign in Himachal

Shimla: The Regional Office of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (epfo) will organise the 'Nidhi Aapke Nikat' awareness and contact campaign in all districts of Himachal Pradesh on June 27. The focus points for the awareness and contact programme will be the topics related to exemptions, which include the meaning of exemption, process of granting exemption, process of cancelling exemption and other important aspects of exemption. Under the statewide awarenss campaign, designated officials will address grievances and cases related to Provident Fund issues.
