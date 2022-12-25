Erratic power, water supply irk Manali hoteliers, residents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 24

Hoteliers and residents of the area are irked over erratic power and water supply in the left bank area of Manali subdivision. A hotelier said, “For the Christmas eve, the tourist influx has increased manifold in Kullu-Manali. It is expected that tourist rush will be at its peak on Christmas on Sunday. So, erratic power and water supply in hotels will create huge inconvenience to the tourists.”

MR Baba, a hotelier in Manali town, said, “The tourism stakeholders of the Manali left bank would be hit hard because of erratic power and water supply in the left bank area of Manali. Both are important services of the tourism sector and without regular supply of power and water it is not possible to run the industry smoothly.”

Manu Sharma, press secretary, Hoteliers Association, Manali, said, “Erratic power and water supply is a cause for concern to us when hoteliers are ready to welcome tourists for Christmas and New Year eve. The maintenance of power lines should be done before the onset of winter in Manali to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Christmas and New Year eve.”

He said office-bearers of the Manali Hoteliers Association had raised these issues with the officials of the departments concerned and urged them to take necessary action on time so that the issues could be resolved permanently.

The XEN, HP State Electricity Board, Manali, Devender Kaundal, said the department had shut down the 33kv line and 33/11kv substations for two days for maintenance a few days ago in the Manali area so as to ensure regular power supply during Christmas and New year eve. It was a planned shutdown and the public was informed in advance. “All this was done to provide smooth power supply from December 25 to January 6 next,” he added.

Manali Sanju, Subdivisional Officer, Jal Shakti Department, said, “The water supply in the Aleo area, which was affected due to flushing and cleaning of water source, was restored today. Within 10 days we are going to supply clean water from another water source.”