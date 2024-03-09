 Essex artist’s strokes capture beauty of cricket in Dharamsala : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Essex artist’s strokes capture beauty of cricket in Dharamsala

Essex artist’s strokes capture beauty of cricket in Dharamsala

Brown seems to be enjoying the spring here by travelling and painting breathtaking landscapes

Essex artist’s strokes capture beauty of cricket in Dharamsala

Andy Brown put India coach Rahul Dravid on paper, too.



Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, March 8

Andy Brown, a British artist hailing from Essex, has been travelling the world over, capturing sports history and culture of various places.

Passion-driven Andy has sketched many stadiums of the world. Talking to The Tribune, he said, “I am enjoying nature at its best and am impressed by the scenic beauty of Dharamsala.”

According to him, the stadium is, undoubtedly, the most beautiful in the world, and he is enjoying making paintings in such a pristine atmosphere.

In the entire Test series between India and England, Andy has been at the stadiums, capturing interesting happenings at the venues in his paintings. He has become a major attraction during the matches, where high-power cameras zoom in on him, making him the subject of discussion for spectators.

The painter likes to capture not just the field but the entirety of the experience, which lies in exploring the culture, cuisine and local people and illustrating the cheering crowds.

Painting professional sports for the past five years, Brown has been commissioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to illustrate the stadiums for every Test of the series when he requested the BCCI to allow him to draw the live spectacles.

The 43-year-old Brown has painted all 30 Major league baseball stadiums across the USA and has captured live sport events on canvas such as FIFA, Formula 1 and the NFL.

In the picturesque stadium of Dharamshala, set amidst the mighty Himalayas, each stroke of the field painter reflects the beauty and passion of the game, making it an enduring symbol of his creativity on the pitch.

Brown’s skills have transformed the blank canvas into a kalaeidoscope of colours, with the grand pavillion, lush-green fields and the backdrop ranges detailed meticulously.

Set against the snowcapped Dhauladhar ranges, the stadium is currently playing host to the fifth Test match. Crowds, which come from different parts of the world and the country here, have always been mesmerised by the charm of the HPCA stadium.

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal shared a light moment with Andy who has also painted baseball, NFL, football, polo and many live events in over 20 countries. His artwork has been collected by players, teams and fans from across the world and recognised by ESPN, FOX, BBCand Buckingham Palace.

In 2022, his book “El Arte Del Beisbol” was published by Indicia. Both his books have been about baseball.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cricket #Dharamsala


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

4
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized