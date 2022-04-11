Eternal University, Baru Sahib, 46th in green rankings

Solan, April 10
Eternal University, Baru Sahib, has secured 46th rank nationally in the Green Institutional Rankings 2022.
The Ranking Framework for Sustainable Institutional of India–The Green Institutional Ranking 2022 had invited higher education institutions to participate in a survey.
The World Institutional Ranking took into consideration parameters and indicators such as establishment, including infrastructure and maintenance, and energy comprising conservation, consumption and production.
Other parameters like resource utilisation of water and waste as well as its treatment and recycling, communication mode, documentation mode like paper, print, digital and outcomes like research by way of publications, patents as well as startups.
