Eternal varsity excels in Times Rankings 2022

Tribune News Service

Solan,May 14

Eternal University, Baru Sahib, in Sirmaur district has been ranked between 401-600 globally — among 1,115 institutions from 94 countries — in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022.

The ranking assessed the universities on the basis of their efforts to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Under the SDG 2 (zero hunger), SDG 13 (climate action), SDG 1 (no poverty) and SDG 17 (partnership for goals), the university was ranked 3rd, 4th 5th and 10th, respectively, among the Indian institutions.

The university provides its services for the higher education of girls, along with empowerment of local women and farmers.

It offers courses in agriculture, biotechnology, basic sciences, commerce, economics, education, engineering, heath sciences, management, nursing and divine music.

The University in a press statement said securing such high rankings in different categories of the SDGs at national as well as global levels shows the spirit and enthusiasm with which the institutions was working to empower the poorest of the poor in the society.