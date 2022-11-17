Even tagged cattle being deserted

Many tagged cattle, abandoned by their owners, can be seen roaming near the Sabzi Mandi area of Bhuntar town. There seem to be no use of the tag if the authorities concerned do not take any action against the owners. The government has failed to find a permanent solution to the problem as proposal for new cow sanctuaries has only remained on paper. Diwan Chand, Bhuntar

Rash driving by private bus drivers endangering lives

Rash driving by private bus drivers in Shimla not only pose a threat to their own lives but also to passengers, pedestrians and other commuters. They are often seen driving negligently and focusing only on taking more passengers. The police should keep a close vigil to curb their reckless driving. Rahul Sharma, Shimla

Streetlights out of order at New Shimla

Non-functional streetlights at the New Shimla area, Sector I, have become a major cause of inconvenience for the residents. The streetlights have been lying out of order for almost 15 days, but the Shimla MC has not bothered to repair them. Bhagat Singh, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com