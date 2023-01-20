Every Hamirpur village to have digital education centre: Anurag

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 19

Every village of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency will have a digital education centre to help children in career development, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, while addressing a gathering at the Police Ground here today.

Anurag had in the past launched digital education centres titled ‘Ek Se Shresht’ for capacity building of rural youth and children. As many as 140 such centres are operational in the parliamentary constituency.

He said that these centres were proving job opportunities to youth at the village level and over 2,500 students were being trained and educated free of cost there. He added that all facilities, including books, notebooks, pen, pencil and white boards, were provided to students at these centres. Also, students were given protein-rich milkshake.

Anurag said that he had organised the ‘Bharat Bhraman’ programme for children of the parliamentary constituency and in the next phase, 30 students would go on tour abroad. He added that this would provide them international exposure that they could share with others.

Anurag handed over 140 laptops to the teachers of education centres and 2,500 schoolbags to students there. He earlier chaired a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) with officers of various departments. He said that all departments should work collectively to meet the 100 per cent target of assigned works.

Anurag, while talking to mediapersons later, said that Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the Lok Sabha Speaker was not allowing Congress MPs to speak in the House was baseless. He added that the Congress had only a few members in the Lok Sabha but still they were given enough time to speak.