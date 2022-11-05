 Every vote cast on November 12 will define Himachal's development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi at Mandi rally : The Tribune India

Every vote cast on November 12 will define Himachal's development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi at Mandi rally

PM says Congress ignored Himachal because it is small state, made false promises

Every vote cast on November 12 will define Himachal's development journey over next 25 years: PM Modi at Mandi rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, at Sundar Nagar in Mandi district, Saturday, on November 5, 2022. PTI



PTI

Sundernagar (HP), November 5

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused it of neglecting Himachal Pradesh as it was a small state that sends only four MPs to Lok Sabha and playing with many lives by indulging in corruption in defence deals.

Stressing that every single vote cast on November 12 will define the development journey of the hill state for the next 25 years, Modi, at an election rally here, urged the people to start a new tradition by voting back the BJP into power to ensure stability and progress.

With the state having the precedent of the incumbent being voted out, Modi said whenever Congress came back, all development works came to a standstill.

Changing medicines frequently neither helps in curing the ailment nor benefits anyone, he said, while seeking another term for the ruling BJP.

“If you want to seek accountability and answers from the government, you should give it a chance again. Together, we will take Himachal forward, start new ‘riwaaz’ (custom), and bring BJP back to power.”

Making false promises and giving false guarantees has been the Congress’ old trick, he alleged, adding that it never even opened its manifesto while the BJP is known for toiling day and night to fulfil what it says and referred to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and building Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

“Did we not fulfill the promise of abrogation of 370? We had promised Ram Temple. Today, Ram Mandir is being built,” he said.

After Independence, Congress committed the country’s first scam in the defence sector, Prime Minister Modi alleged.

During its regime, Congress always took commissions in defence deals. It committed scams of thousands of crores, he alleged at the poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district which is the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who also addressed the gathering.

“Congress never wanted the country to become self-reliant in defence material... It always wanted ‘commission’ in every defence deal. It wanted to fill the coffers of its leaders. Because of this, there was always a delay in the purchase of weapons.

“Who suffered the most? It was the brave mother of Himachal Pradesh, who sent her son to the border, suffered the most. Sisters who lost their brothers,’ he said referring to the kin of soldiers.

The Congress played with many lives by taking a commission in arms deals, Modi alleged.

Being a small state Congress did not consider it of significance politically with just 3 to 4 LS MPs. Because of their mindset, Congress never gave priority to Himachal’s development and the state fell behind,” he said.

“The Himachal polls this time are special because the votes which will be cast on November 12 are not just for the coming five years. Every single vote which will be cast on November 12 will define the development journey of HP for the next 25 years,” Modi said.

He accused the Congress of not fulfilling even a single promise they had made in the election manifesto made in 2012 and not implementing the ‘One-Rank One-Pension’ scheme.

For 40 years, the Congress promised ‘One-Rank One-Pension’ to army men, he said.

“Despite remaining at the Centre for several years, the Congress never implemented it. Just for a show, they just allocated Rs 100-200-300 crore in the budget. Hoodwinking people, making false promises, winning elections and then forgetting the same, this is their character,” he said.

For Congress, forming a government and being in government has been like running “raj paath”, said Modi.

At the start of his speech, Modi struck a chord with the people, recalling the time he had spent in the state many years ago while working for his party organisation.

“A few weeks ago, India completed 75 years of its independence. When India will celebrate 100 years of its independence, HP will also complete the centenary of its formation. Therefore, the period of the next 25 years is going to be very crucial,” he pointed out.

“He then said it is necessary to have fast progress and a stable government in Himachal Pradesh.

“I am happy that people of Himachal, its youth and mothers and sisters understand this very well,” he said.

Modi said that they know BJP means stability, sewa baav (service), sambhaav (equanimity), and accords the highest priority to development.

Therefore, in these polls, the people of Himachal Pradesh have decided to bring BJP to power again strongly, he said. ‘ Earlier in his speech, Modi expressed condolences over the death of India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who breathed his last at the age of 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur on Saturday morning, just days after casting his vote through the postal ballot in the upcoming polls.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

4
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

5
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

7
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

8
Nation

'Bye-bye family members, ab kar lo shaadi', writes Lucknow woman before dying by suicide

9
Haryana

Gurugram woman gets husband killed with lover’s help, arrested

10
Nation

Total Lunar Eclipse 2022: Time, places in India where the last 'Blood Moon' will be visible on Tuesday

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow, says India, Russia have exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship

Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow, says India, Russia have exceptionally steady and time-tested relationship

Besides touching upon adverse impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine...

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

Has forecast that India will be the third-largest economy by...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

2 youngster killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students