Every vote counts!

Our Correspondent

Una, May 22

The process of voting through the postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections and Assembly byelection has begun in the district for voters aged 85 and above, and those with at least 40 per cent disability.

Voters in Lahaul and Spiti cast their votes. Tribune Photo

Five mobile polling teams, one in each of the five Assembly segment areas, have been constituted to undertake the process of casting secret ballot for 4,224 voters who opted for casting votes from their homes.

Una DC Jatin Lal said the process would continue till March 29, covering all Assembly segments. He said the mobile team comprises a polling officer, micro-observer, security person and videographer. He said panchayat-wise schedule of conducting voting from home has been shared with representatives of political parties.

