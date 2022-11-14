EVMs airlifted from Pangi to Chamba

Chamba, November 13
The polled electronic voting machines (EVMs) were today airlifted from Pangi to Chamba by helicopter amid tight security.
An official report said all 57 EVMs and VVPAT machines were taken to the strongrooms of the counting centre set up at Government Polytechnic Millennium College, Sarol (Chamba). Of theses, 36 EVMs were used for the polling while 16 were kept in reserve and five for training purposes in Pangi.
The machines were kept/stored under strict surveillance of CCTV cameras in the strongrooms set up at Sarol under tight security arrangements, the report said, adding that the entire process of EVMs till the time they reach the strongroom had been captured on cameras in the presence of the Returning Officer and Assistant Returning Officers.
