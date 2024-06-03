EVMs airlifted to Keylong

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 2

After the General elections and Assembly byelections on June 1 in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, EVM machines from Spiti subdivision were airlifted from Kaza strongroom to Keylong headquarters today for counting of votes, which is scheduled on June 4.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said after voting in 29 polling stations of Spiti subdivision, the machines were brought under tight security and supervision of Kaza ADC Rahul Jain. The EVMs were safely transported to the strongrooms located in Keylong headquarters.

“On June 3, rehearsal of counting of votes will be done and randomisation process will also be done. Counting of votes will start from 8:00 am.

The counting process for Lok Sabha polls will be done at Senior Secondary School, Keylong, and counting of Assembly byelection votes will be done at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Keylong,” he added.

