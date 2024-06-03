EVMs airlifted to Keylong

Mandi, June 2
After the General elections and Assembly byelections on June 1 in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti, EVM machines from Spiti subdivision were airlifted from Kaza strongroom to Keylong headquarters today for counting of votes, which is scheduled on June 4.
Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar said after voting in 29 polling stations of Spiti subdivision, the machines were brought under tight security and supervision of Kaza ADC Rahul Jain. The EVMs were safely transported to the strongrooms located in Keylong headquarters.
“On June 3, rehearsal of counting of votes will be done and randomisation process will also be done. Counting of votes will start from 8:00 am.
The counting process for Lok Sabha polls will be done at Senior Secondary School, Keylong, and counting of Assembly byelection votes will be done at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Keylong,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Sacrifice for nation’: Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days
In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...
Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition
Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties
Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu
Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...