Shimla: EVMs kept under three-layer security

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 13

The EVMs used in the Shimla Urban, Shimla Rural and Kasumpti Assembly constituencies have been stored in three strongrooms here. The EVMs, along with VVPATs, will remain in strongrooms for the next 25 days, till the counting on December 8.

While the strongroom for the Shimla Urban EVMs has been created at Government Senior Secondary School, Portmore, the EVMs from the Shimla Rural and Kasumpti constituencies have been stored at Government College, Sanjauli, and Government Senior Secondary School, Kasumpti.

An elaborate security arrangement has been made to ensure the EVMs aren’t tampered with. “A three-tier security system, which involves ITBP, state police and district police, have been deputed at the strongroom in Portmore. Besides, CCTV cameras have been installed for 24/7 vigil,” said Shimla (Urban) SDM Bhanu Gupta.

Mandi: EVMs and VVPATS were airlifted from Lahaul and Spiti amid tight security today to keep these safe in a strong room at Bhuntar in Kullu district.

Priya Nagta, returning officer at Keylong, said that counting of votes would take place on December 8 at Bhuntar. According to the direction of the Election Commission of India, the EVMs and VVPATS have been taken by an IAF helicopter to Bhuntar airport under strict security.

Due to the difficult geographical conditions of the district and the possibility of early snowfall, the Election Commission of India has decided to conduct the counting of votes at Bhuntar.

