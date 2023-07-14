Ex-CM briefs Shah about flood situation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday and briefed him on the flood situation in the state. After the meeting, Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Thakur said the Home Minister assured all possible help having released Rs 180 crore yesterday for relief works in Himachal.

Thakur later called on BJP president JP Nadda, who will visit flood hit Mandi, Kullu and Manali on Friday.

Thakur told Shah that the state was witnessing this level of flood fury after 60 years.

“The rains have left behind a trail of disaster and destruction,” Thakur said after meeting the HM.

Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur also met Shah to brief him on the flood situation in the state. Anurag said he would also visit Himachal for three days.

