Ex-CM briefs Shah about flood situation

New Delhi, July 13
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Thursday and briefed him on the flood situation in the state. After the meeting, Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Thakur said the Home Minister assured all possible help having released Rs 180 crore yesterday for relief works in Himachal.
Thakur later called on BJP president JP Nadda, who will visit flood hit Mandi, Kullu and Manali on Friday.
Thakur told Shah that the state was witnessing this level of flood fury after 60 years.
“The rains have left behind a trail of disaster and destruction,” Thakur said after meeting the HM.
Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur also met Shah to brief him on the flood situation in the state. Anurag said he would also visit Himachal for three days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi 1st India PM to receive France’s Grand Cross of the Legion honour
UPI enters France, to start from Eiffel Tower
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron