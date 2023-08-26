Ex-CM: Expedite work to restore roads in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 25

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur visited the flood-affected areas of Seraj and Balichowki in Mandi district today.

He said that there was an urgent need to restore roads in the flood-affected areas of Mandi district. He added that it was strange that Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts were cut off from the rest of the state for the past three days due to the blocked Chandigarh-Manali highway. Two other alternative roads between Mandi and Kullu were also blocked.

He expressed concern over the sluggish pace of road restoration work by the PWD and the NHAI in Mandi district.

Thakur said, “Rural roads in my Assembly constituency are blocked for the past one month. Similarly, the Chandigarh-Manali highway is blocked for a long time. The government should make more efforts to restore blocked roads in Mandi district.”

