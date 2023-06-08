Ex-CM: Fund crunch can’t be excuse for slow development

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 7

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today attacked the state government saying that it was running on overdraft despite taking a loan of Rs 7,000 crore.

He said, “The treasury is empty. All development works have come to a standstill. How development works will be carried out in the state?” The government had said yesterday that the state treasury had a deficit of Rs 1,000 crore.

Thakur said that the government could not give the excuse of money shortage. “Ours is a small state. Resources were limited during our time as well but still we never allowed developmental works to suffer,” he claimed.

He said that the Congress had not even fulfilled its election promises. “The Congress had promised to provide facilities and jobs, but now it was busy taking away the facilities provided by the BJP government. It is laying off people employed on the outsourced basis and over 5,000 others by closing institutions opened by our government,” he added.