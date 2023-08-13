Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur meets cloudburst-hit villagers in Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 12

Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of the Opposition, today visited Sirmauri Tal village in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur district and met cloudburst-hit families. He expressed condolences to the bereaved family that lost five members after their house was buried under gushing debris and slush following a cloudburst on Thursday night. The grief-stricken family also lost all its belongings. He urged the state government to extend all possible help to the family.

Thakur also met the affected families camping at the guesthouse of the CCI, Rajban. They were shifted there as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rain in the area. Their houses were in the periphery of the area where the cloudburst occurred. He assured them of all possible help.

Thakur was accompanied by Paonta Sahib MLA Sukhram Chawdhary and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap.

He also visited the Kacchi Dhank area along the Paonta Sahib-Sataun highway, which is often blocked due to landslides. He asked the officials of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to construct an alternative road so that local residents were not inconvenienced.

