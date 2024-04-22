Himachal ex-CM Shanta Kumar’s venture offers hope to the elderly

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 21

The ambitious project of the Vivekananda Medical Research Trust (VMRT), Vishranti, a home for the aged, is one of its kind institution in Palampur.

The aesthetically designed abode for elders, spread across 15 acres, was made operational by the trust recently and many people have shifted to the facility. Vishranti offers various categories of rooms to elders, available to the users on a pay-and-stay basis.

Talking to The Tribune here, former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, who is also Chairman of the VMRT, says Vishranti is a unique project in the state. It has the capacity to accommodate over 100 people and is equipped with all modern facilities, he adds. Vishranti has a medical clinic, mess and temple, and attached kitchenettes in all rooms. Besides, there is an open area for morning and evening walks for the occupants.

It all comes at a cost, of course. Dormitory space for a single person is available for Rs 12,000 per month, while standard rooms carry a monthly tariff of Rs 32,000 for single occupancy and Rs 40,000 for two. For a suite, the tariff for single occupancy is Rs 47,500, which goes up to Rs 57,000 for couples. These charges are inclusive of board and lodging. Occupants would have to deposit a security amount of Rs 50,000, 3,00,000 and 5,00,000 in the three categories, through fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) pledged with the trust.

Shanta Kumar says Vishranti was his dream project. He says due to the lack of job opportunities in Himachal Pradesh, thousands of doctors, engineers and management graduates have been forced to move out of the state in search of jobs, leaving behind their aged parents in isolation. Many elderly couples are suffering from various diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and depression as there is no one to look after them. This made him come up with the idea of setting up Vishranti.

"Former CM Virbhadra Singh had brought a legislation that the elderly people must be taken care of. Under this law, the government made a provision to disinherit children from moveable and immoveable wealth of parents if they failed to take care of them. However, there is no improvement in the situation. Rather, the number of such unfortunate parents has increased and hundreds of parents are unattended in the state," added Shanta Kumar.

Shanta Kumar says the situation is alarming as many children do not return from abroad to take care of their elderly parents and in many cases, their last rites were performed by distant relatives or even strangers.

He says the state government should encourage other trusts to set up similar homes for elders on the lines of Vishranti. The government should provide land and money to such NGOs, he added.

