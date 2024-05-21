Ex-CM should explain why he tried to topple govt: Agnihotri

Mandi, May 20
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today campaigned in favour of Congress candidate PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh in Seraj Assembly segment of Mandi district, which is the home district of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.
Addressing a gathering at Kalhani in Seraj, Agnihotri said that “Jai Ram Thakur should explain why he conspired to topple the elected government of the state. The Leader of Opposition should explain why he is against giving pension to employees?”
Deputy CM said that “Jai Ram should also explain why he went to the Election Commission to stop Rs 1,500 for women in Himachal. Thakur should also tell why he opposed the proposal of the state government in the Assembly to demand a relief package from the Central government for the rain disaster-affected Himachal? Why does he keep stopping Himachal’s economic proposals by going to Delhi,” he remarked.Agnihotri said that “Thakur should explain to the public, why he could not built airport in Mandi, could not expand railway line till Mandi and Shivdham was not built during his regime when he was CM. He should answer all these questions to the public.”
“The people of Seraj Assembly are going to create history this time. The huge crowd that gathered in Thunag of Seraj Assembly constituency today is proof of this,” he added.
