Ex-CM: Will back govt if denotified institutes opened

Shimla, July 7
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Congress government would have to reopen denotified institutions if it wanted cooperation from the BJP.
“We are not against the government, but it first need to reopen institutions that it has shut due to vendetta politics. Our support and cooperation can’t be taken for granted,” said Thakur at Rampur in the district.
