Will move court if functional institutions shut: Former Himachal CM Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said if the Congress government decides to close down functional institutions established by his government, the BJP would either go to the public or seek legal recourse.

Thakur, while talking to mediapersons here, said that he was disappointed with the manner in which the Chief Minister decided to review decisions.

He said, “I agree that the government has the right to review the decision on institutions that are yet to become functional but offices, which have become functional, must not be closed.”

He said that the Congress had formed government but to become functional it needs a Cabinet. He added that three persons had been given Cabinet ranks though no MLA had been made a minister. “The Congress did get a majority, but everyone saw how the Chief Minister was chosen amid sloganeering and scuffles. Things are still not quiet,” he alleged.

