Will move court if functional institutions shut: Former Himachal CM Thakur

Shimla, December 14
Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said if the Congress government decides to close down functional institutions established by his government, the BJP would either go to the public or seek legal recourse.
Thakur, while talking to mediapersons here, said that he was disappointed with the manner in which the Chief Minister decided to review decisions.
He said, “I agree that the government has the right to review the decision on institutions that are yet to become functional but offices, which have become functional, must not be closed.”
He said that the Congress had formed government but to become functional it needs a Cabinet. He added that three persons had been given Cabinet ranks though no MLA had been made a minister. “The Congress did get a majority, but everyone saw how the Chief Minister was chosen amid sloganeering and scuffles. Things are still not quiet,” he alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...