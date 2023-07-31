Ex-Dy Mayor lodges police complaint against NHAI

Shimla, July 30
Former Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar has lodged a police complaint against the National Highways Authority of India and (NHAI) and GR Infraprojects Limited for “criminal neglect” in the construction of a four-lane road from Parwanoo to Solan.
Panwar said that both NHAI and GR Infraprojects Limited, which is implementing the project, needed to ensure minimum damage to hills while constructing the road.
Panwar accused both agencies of improper cutting of hills, thus causing damage to the natural ecosystem, and leading to loss of human lives and property due to landslides.
“Instead of cutting slopes, hills have been cut vertically. Both NHAI and GR Infraprojects are liable to be tried for criminal neglect,” the former deputy mayor added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...