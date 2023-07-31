Ex-Dy Mayor lodges police complaint against NHAI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 30

Former Shimla Deputy Mayor Tikender Panwar has lodged a police complaint against the National Highways Authority of India and (NHAI) and GR Infraprojects Limited for “criminal neglect” in the construction of a four-lane road from Parwanoo to Solan.

Panwar said that both NHAI and GR Infraprojects Limited, which is implementing the project, needed to ensure minimum damage to hills while constructing the road.

Panwar accused both agencies of improper cutting of hills, thus causing damage to the natural ecosystem, and leading to loss of human lives and property due to landslides.

“Instead of cutting slopes, hills have been cut vertically. Both NHAI and GR Infraprojects are liable to be tried for criminal neglect,” the former deputy mayor added.

