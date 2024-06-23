Ex-Hamirpur MLA quizzed by police

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 22

Former Independent MLA Ashish Sharma, who is the BJP candidate for the Hamirpur Assembly byelection, today appeared before the police at Boileauganj for questioning in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy to topple the government.

The Congress legislators had filed a case against Ashish Sharma and others for conspiring to topple the Congress government in the state.

Talking to the media after appearing before the police, Sharma said he answered all the questions. “Further, I requested the police to call me if required after July 10, when the voting for the byelection will be held,” he said.

Sharma also accused the state government of harassing him, his family and friends. He alleged that the Chief Minister changed the mining policy in the state within months of assuming power and the biggest beneficiaries of the new mining policy were his relatives, friends and relatives.

