Ex-IAS officer named IPSA panel chief

Shimla, April 26
A retired IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Ashok Ranjan Basu, has been elevated to the post of chairman of Research Committee No. 48 on Administrative Culture of International Political Science Association (IPSA), Montreal, Canada.
Basu will remain on the post till 2028. “I have been a part of the committee since 2012. I have been the general secretary and the vice-president in the past,” said Basu, who lives in Shimla.
The committee, which does research work in administrative systems, has members from all over the world.
Basu had been a member of the Member of the Central Administrative Tribunal. After retirement, he took to writing and has published books on different aspects of administration and law.
His book ‘Transparency, Accountability, Open Government and e-governance’, published in English, has recently been translated to six European languages — German, French, Russian, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Asiatic Society of Great Britain and Ireland (FRAS), London.
He has also been the Director of Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, Fair Lawns, Shimla.
