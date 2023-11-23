Ex-Judge dwells on impact of Hindu philosophy on law

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

Justice V Ramasubramanian, a former Supreme Court Judge, delivered a lecture on ‘Hindu Philosophy and the Modern Jurisprudence’ at Himachal Pradesh National Law University here today.

The lecture is part of the VR Krishna Iyer Annual Law Lecture series on the subject.

Justice Ramasubramanian spoke on the role of Hindu ideals and philosophy and their impact on the development of modern jurisprudence. He talked about the meaning of Hindu philosophy and the principle of unity in diversity of Hinduism and quoted from ‘Isha Upnishad’. He also threw light on the four sources of Hindu philosophy, with one’s own conscience being an interesting aspect. Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, Chief Justice of Himachal High Court, cited various judgments of Justice VR Krishna Iyer and their impact on law in India.

Prof Nishtha Jaswal, Vice-Chancellor of HP National Law University, thanked the dignitaries for sparing their valuable time for the lecture series. A presentation on Justice VR Krishna Iyer’s contributions towards the law fraternity of the country was also made.

The Judges of the HP High Court, namely Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Virender Singh, Justice Ranjan Sharma and Justice Rakesh Kainthla, were present. Captain Ramesh Singh Thakur, Chairman of the HP Public Service Commission was also present.

