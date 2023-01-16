 Ex-minister cremated with honours at Karsog : The Tribune India

Ex-minister cremated with honours at Karsog

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 15

Senior Congress leader and former minister Mansa Ram was cremated today with state honours at Karsog. The mortal remains of the former minister were lit by his sons Krishan Raj, Maheshraj and Pradeep Kumar.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur reached Karsog and paid tribute to late Congress leader.

Chief Minister said that Mansa Ram was the youngest minister from Karsog in the state’s first Chief Minister YS Parmar’s cabinet. He contributed significantly in the development of the state as a minister and an MLA. He said that the absence of Mansa Ram in the party will always be felt.

The Chief Minister said that Mansa Ram always used to meet him as a guide and shared his experiences with him. In this hour of grief, the state government and the Congress party were standing with his family.

The Chief Minister prayed for the peace to the departed soul and offered his condolences to the family members.

