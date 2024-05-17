Ex-MLA Narain Swami dies at 91

Shimla: Naraian Singh Swami, a two-time MLA from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district, passed away here on Thursday. He was 91. Born at Lanjhta village on April 10, 1933, Swami was elected to the Vidhan Sabha on the Janata Party ticket in 1977 and 1982. He was cremated at his native place. Swami is survived by his son Vivek Singh Thakur, who is a High Court Judge. TNS
Undertrial found dead in solan jail
Solan: A 52-year-old woman facing a trial in a murder case was found dead in a Solan jail on Thursday. SP Gaurav Singh said as per the jail authorities, Kishna Dei, a resident of Khalag village in Kasauli, was declared brought dead at Regional Hospital, Solan. She was in judicial custody in connection with a case registered in December 2016 at Kasauli police station.
