Ex-MLA Tek Chand passes away at 77

Mandi, March 30

Tek Chand Dogra, former MLA from the Nachan Assembly constituency of Mandi district, died today at his native Chhatar village after a prolonged illness.

Dogra (77) was a staunch supporter of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Dogra’s political life was full of ups and downs.

He was elected the MLA of the Nachan constituency four times. He had contested seven Assembly elections from 1985 to 2012. He was victorious in four elections and had to face defeat three times. He started his political journey in 1985 after voluntary retirement as a drawing teacher. He contested first election on the Congress ticket and reached the Assembly.

He contested the last Assembly elections in 2012, but was not victorious. He had been the vice-president of the state Congress.

He also remained the president of the Milk Federation and the SC/ST Development Corporation.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders expressed condolences on the demise of Dogra.

