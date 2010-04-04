Ex-PSO of Himachal CM booked for intimidation

Mandi, March 27
Balwant Singh, former PSO of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, has been booked for wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation to Kusla Devi of Chalagi village in Mandi.
According to the police, the complainant alleged that she and her son were assaulted by Balwant Singh on March 25 when she was working on her land. She alleged that the accused had parked a JCB machine on her land, which she and her son resisted. In a fit of rage, the accused assaulted and threatened them with dire consequences.
A case had been registered against Balwant Singh. Investigation was going on in this case.
Balwant has been in the limelight since last year when during the visit of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the Bhuntar airport, he allegedly assaulted the then Kullu SP Gaurav Singh. However, in the police departmental probe, he was exonerated of the charge.
