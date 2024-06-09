Ex-servicemen body alleges fraud in ECHS services

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 8

The Mandi District Ex-Serviceman League has alleged that a major scam was going on within the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in Mandi.

Addressing mediapersons here today, Captain Kashmir Singh (Retd), president of the Mandi District Ex-Serviceman League, detailed how ex-servicemen, veer naris, and their dependents had allegedly been exploited at the hands of a medical centre.

According to Captain Singh, ex-servicemen seeking treatment at the ECHS polyclinic in Bindravani, Mandi, are sometimes referred to private hospitals like the Malhotra Trauma Centre in Nerchowk. He alleged that this hospital engaged in fraudulent practices, including issuing fake admissions and inflating bills for treatments that were either unnecessary or never provided.

Havildar Padam Singh and Nand Kumar too shared their harrowing experiences, claiming they were billed exorbitant amounts for treatments they never received, with fake admissions listed in their names. These incidents, involving at least 14 complainants, occurred before October 2023.

“Despite efforts by the Ex-Servicemen District League to alert authorities, including the District Sainik Welfare Department, central organisation ECHS in Delhi, and even the Army Commander of Western Command, no satisfactory action has been taken,” said Capt Singh.

Capt Singh and league secretary Capt Hetram Sharma (Retd) demanded immediate action, urging authorities to cancel empanelment of Malhotra Trauma Centre for ECHS services and refund all illegitimate claims from the hospital administration. They also called for the closure of the hospital. They demanded an investigation in this matter.

In response, Navdeep Malhotra, in-charge of Malhotra Trauma Centre, vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that all patients were treated according to regulations. When contacted, Col Pratap Singh, in-charge of ECHS polyclinic, did not receive the call despite repeated attempts.

