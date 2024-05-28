 Ex-servicemen express disapointment over One-rank, one-pension ‘anomalies’ : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  • Ex-servicemen express disapointment over One-rank, one-pension ‘anomalies’

Ex-servicemen express disapointment over One-rank, one-pension ‘anomalies’

Ex-servicemen express disapointment over One-rank, one-pension ‘anomalies’


Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 27

The United Front of Ex-servicemen has expressed its disappointment over the alleged anomalies in implementation of the ‘One-rank, one-pension’scheme in Mandi district.

In a joint press statement, state president Captain Jagdish Verma (retd), general secretary Lieutenant Ramesh Tapwal (retd) and Subedar Major Roshal Lal Chauhan (retd) of the United Front of Ex-servicemen (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh, said it was in January 2023 that the present Central Government issued a notification to implement OROP-2 for Ex-servicemen of the country.

‘Govt stance forced stir’

The adamant posture of the government forced the ESM organisation to resort to gheraoing Parliament and the Rail Roko agitation. It was unfortunate that the government forced disciplined retired soldiers to go against the country whose border they guarded throughout their lives, and the citizens who they had been protecting at the risk of sacrificing their own lives. — Captain Jagdish Verma, state president, United Front of Ex-servicemen

According to its pension table, the pension of the present soldiers was lowered compared to those who held the same rank with same length of service, but had retired previously, the statement added.

The “unprecedented” decision of BJP government irked more than 28 lakh ESM in the country, the statement read.

“Although, the government had accepted the long-pending demand of OROP of ESM by issuing a notification dated November 7, 2014. For this, ESM are grateful to the government,” the statement read.

Captain Jagdish Verma said, “The demand of OROP had begun way back in 1973 when then Central Government brought down the pension of defence retirees from the 70 per cent to 50 per cent of last pay drawn. The demand of OROP was reviewed by four Central Pay Commissions and various high-powered parliamentary committees. The demand was never dismissed, and instead was strongly recommended by these committees for implementation.

“The last committee was headed by Parliamentary Committee Chairman Bhagat Singh Koshiyari gave OROP definition and correct implementation,” Verma added

“The 1st OROP was effective from July 1, 2014, and the second due in July 2019 gave rise to various anomalies. Despite repeated memorandums to the government, holding rallies, hunger strikes and continuous protests at Jantar Mantar since February 20, 2023, the Central Government did not give a patient hearing to the demand of rectification of the anomalies. Although delegations of ESM met important ministers of the BJP, the government did not budge an inch” he said.

“The adamant posture of the government forced the ESM organisation to resort to gheraoing Parliament and the Rail Roko agitation. It was unfortunate that the government forced disciplined retired soldiers to go against the country whose border they guarded throughout their lives, and the citizens who they had been protecting at the risk of sacrificing their own lives,” said Verma.

He said “ESM organisations, frustrated by the inaction of the Central Government, not only decided to form a party but to contest the forthcoming Parliamentary elections. They named it ‘Bhartiya Jawan and Kisan Party’, headed by Subedar Narayan Ankushe of Maharastra. The party also got support of some of the kisan organisations. More than 150 contestants of the party are in the fray for the ongoing Lok Sabha election in different parts of the country. Although it is premature to say anything about winning the elections, it is worth mentioning that the party which is in power today got just two seats in the Lok Sabha elections of 1984. Bhartiya Jawan Kisan Party winning just a few seats in the country would invariably prove to be a milestone in the history of ESM.”

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Mandi


