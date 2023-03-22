Ex-servicemen form joint front for resolution of OROP-II anomalies

Dharamsala, March 21
Ex-servicemen of the state, who had retired as Honorary Commissioned Officers (HCOs) or Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) from the Army, Navy and the IAF, have formed the United Front of Ex-Servicemen.
The aim of the front is fight for the resolution of anomalies having cropped up due to a government notification on the implementation of the OROP-II revision with effect from July 1, 2019, Honorary Sub Lieut RK Kapoor (retd), Secretary of the Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association of Himachal, stated in a press note today.
He said state-level ex-servicemen outfits such as the Voice of Ex-Servicemen, Ex-Service League, Purv Sainik Kalyan Samiti, Purv Sainik Samiti and others had decided to protest against the discriminatory treatment meted out to them in the implementation of the OROP-II. HCOs and JCOs are irked over the steep increase in the pensions of officers while lower ranks have been ignored.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Parliamentary panel for enhancing Army's capital budget to ward off challenges from 2 'hostile' neighbours
The report of the panel was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesd...