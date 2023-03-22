Ex-servicemen form joint front for resolution of OROP-II anomalies

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 21

Ex-servicemen of the state, who had retired as Honorary Commissioned Officers (HCOs) or Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) from the Army, Navy and the IAF, have formed the United Front of Ex-Servicemen.

The aim of the front is fight for the resolution of anomalies having cropped up due to a government notification on the implementation of the OROP-II revision with effect from July 1, 2019, Honorary Sub Lieut RK Kapoor (retd), Secretary of the Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association of Himachal, stated in a press note today.

He said state-level ex-servicemen outfits such as the Voice of Ex-Servicemen, Ex-Service League, Purv Sainik Kalyan Samiti, Purv Sainik Samiti and others had decided to protest against the discriminatory treatment meted out to them in the implementation of the OROP-II. HCOs and JCOs are irked over the steep increase in the pensions of officers while lower ranks have been ignored.