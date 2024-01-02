Ex-servicemen hold protest over ‘anomalies’ in OROP-2

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 1

Ex-servicemen (ESM) residing in and around Baldwara of Mandi district today observed the new year’s first day as ‘Black day’ in protest against the Central government not taking the issue of ‘One Rank One Pension-2’ anomalies seriously.

The ex-servicemen, under the banner of United Front of ESM (JCOs & OR), Himachal Pradesh, demanded early action by the Central government so that actual benefits of OROP scheme could be availed by the ESM and the ‘Vir Naris’.

Capt Jagdish Verma (retd), chairman of United Front of ESM, stated that “there are around 1.6 lakh ESMs and ‘Vir Naris’ in the state who had been demanding the correct implementation of OROP 2 for the last almost one year but the government was paying no heed to our demand.” He said, in case this attitude of the government continues, the ESMs would take hard steps to make the government take the issue seriously.

