Ex-servicemen resent reduction in Army quota

Nurpur, June 6
The ex-servicemen cell of the Himachal Pradesh Congress convened a meeting here recently, which was presided over by cell chairman Major General (retd) Dharamveer Singh Rana. The ex-servicemen opposed reduction in the state’s recruitment quota in the Army after the implementation of the Agniveer Scheme by the Centre.
Rana said, “The Himachal Pradesh recruitment quota in the Army was slashed following the implementation of the Agnipath scheme by the Modi government.”
He alleged, “The Centre has betrayed the aspirants willing to serve in the Army with the scheme.” He said the youths in the state preparing to pursue a career in the defence services were hit hard because the scheme significantly reduced their prospects of joining the Army. He vowed, “If the Congress wins the Lok Sabha elections next year, the scheme will be rolled back.”
The ex-servicemen attending the meeting also raised other issues such as discontinued facility of an Army canteen and the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) in Nurpur. Rana assured the attendees that their concerns would be taken up with government.
