Exam for posts of constable held

Shimla, March 27
The written test for the recruitment of constables was held at 81 centres in 11 districts today.
A total of 75,803 candidates, including 60,454 males, 14,653 females and 696 male constable drivers, were eligible.
Drone cameras were deployed for surveillance and CCTV cameras were installed in the examination centres. Centre superintendents as well as invigilators were hired from government and private educational institutes for fair and smooth conduct of the exam, highly placed sources in the police said.
Flying Squads, headed by Commandants, were constituted for surprise checks and teams from the State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau were deployed outside the examination centres.
Jammers were also installed in all examination centres. DGP Sanjay Kundu has congratulated the Chairman of the HP recruitment board and other officers for successfully conducting a smooth, peaceful, transparent and fair examination. —
