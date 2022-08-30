Exchange programme at Jaypee University

The Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics of Jaypee University of Information Technology is having a students’ exchange programme with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology (SDSMT) University, United States (US), and other US universities. Under this programme, MSc/ MTech/BTech students complete their final semester research in the US. From the batch of 2020-2022, Jasmeet Kaur and Sarita Vatwani of MSc, Biotechnology, have been offered PhD and MS positions with Dr Rajesh Sani in the Department of Biological and Chemical Engineering at the SDSMT.

Sports tourney at St Bede’s College

St Bede’s College held an intra-college sports tournament to celebrate National Sports Day on Monday. The National Sports Day is held on August 29 every year to to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. In the tournament held on Monday, the sporting event included yoga competition, ping pong tournaments, badminton tournament and basketball tournament.

ABVP team meets HPPSC chairman

An ABVP delegation met Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) chairperson Rameshwar Thakur and member Nain Singh regarding the written examination of the college cadre exam. Members of the ABVP said the government had conducted written examinations for Assistant Professor only in three subjects and the results were yet to be announced. For the remaining 24 subjects, even the process for conducting the examinations has not been initiated yet, causing a lot of agony to students preparing for these.