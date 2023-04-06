Excise Department detects four fake companies

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

The economic intelligence unit of the Department of State Taxes and Excise has identified four fake firms owned by three individuals belonging to Gujarat.

Rs 9.43-cr input tax credit Disclosing a turnover of Rs 56 crore in Himachal, the suspects passed on fake input tax credit of Rs 9.43 crore. Yunus, Excise and Taxation Commissioner

According to the department, these individuals applied for 184 registrations across the country, out of which 31 were approved. “They had applied for 10 registrations in Himachal, all of which were rejected. These persons, however, succeeded in getting four registrations approved from the Central GST authorities in the state,” said Excise and Taxation Commissioner Yunus.

“Inquiries were conducted regarding the addresses given by these firms for conducting business in the state and none of these was found to exist,” said Yunus.

These individuals showed business transactions worth Rs 167 crore and had passed on fake input tax credit of Rs 27 crore across the country. “In Himachal, disclosing a turnover of Rs 56 crore, they passed on fake input tax credit of Rs 9.43 crore,” he said.

The department has taken up the matter with the Central authorities considering the fact that the firms come under the Centre’s jurisdiction and their network is spread across the country. “The Central authorities have been requested to take immediate action against these entities,” the Excise and Taxation Commissioner said.