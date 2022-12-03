Excise Department organises declamation contest

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 2

In a series of events held to mark the 52nd foundation day of the HP Taxes and Excise Department, a declamation contest was held at Government Postgraduate College here today. The topic was the impact of GST on the Indian economy, state governance, and law and society.

Participants from six colleges of the district participated in it. Shiv Dayal, principal, Government College (GC), Chamba, was the chief guest.

Ravi Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax and Excise, Chamba, Acharya Avinash and Dr Ajay Kumar were the jury members.

The top three winners are Divanshi Gautam of GC, Chamba; Rohini of GC, Lilh Kothi; and Aditi Thakur of GC, Bharmour, respectively. They have been awarded trophies and cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively.