Exhibition on freedom fighters concludes in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 2

Little-known facts about the unsung freedom fighters from the state were displayed on the last day of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ exhibition, which is being organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, at Town Hall here today.

Photographs, pictures and information about more than 20 freedom fighters, including Sadhu Ram, Govind Ram, Ram Singh Rana, Jeet Singh, Bhai Hirda Ram, Yudhveer Singh Rana, Baba Kanshi Ram, Bajjar Singh and Vajir Ram Singh Pathania, were exhibited on the occasion.

District Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik said the exhibition would inform and educate the youths and residents of the town about the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. She said the contribution of unsung freedom fighters of the state could not be undermined as many of them had given prime years of their life to the country.

People should know about he challenges that were faced by the freedom fighters during the struggle against British, she added. The DC also felicitated the winners of painting, and quiz competitions organised by the CBC on the occasion.

