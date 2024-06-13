Exhibition on Geographical Indication tag products inaugurated

Shimla, June 12
An exhibition featuring registered and potential Geographical Indication (GI) products of the state was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today. The event is being organised by the Patent Information Centre of the State Council for Science, Technology and would continue till June 16. It showcases nearly 15 registered and potential GI products, including Kullu shawl and Kullu logo, Kangra tea, Chamba rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali kala jeera, chulli oil, Chamba chappal, and Lahuli socks and gloves. Additionally, potential GI products identified for registration include Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri jewellery, Spiti chharma, Bharmour rajma, Pangi ki thangi, Chamba chukh, red rice, dasangru and Sirmauri loia, Karsog kulthi, Himachali dham, Himachali musical instruments, Kinnauri apple, and sepu badi.
Saxena, while emphasising the importance of GI tags, said these tags were given to products with a specific geographical origin, such as Chamba rumal and Kangra tea. He said the registration of GI products provided legal protection, enhancing the export potential of the product and promoted economic prosperity of producers in specific geographical areas. The exhibition offers an opportunity for both locals and tourists to learn about GI products and purchase them, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
Naidu is Andhra CM, eyes Rs 1L cr for Amravati project
Faces challenges of raising funds, keeping poll promises