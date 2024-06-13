Exhibition on Geographical Indication tag products inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

An exhibition featuring registered and potential Geographical Indication (GI) products of the state was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena today. The event is being organised by the Patent Information Centre of the State Council for Science, Technology and would continue till June 16. It showcases nearly 15 registered and potential GI products, including Kullu shawl and Kullu logo, Kangra tea, Chamba rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali kala jeera, chulli oil, Chamba chappal, and Lahuli socks and gloves. Additionally, potential GI products identified for registration include Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri jewellery, Spiti chharma, Bharmour rajma, Pangi ki thangi, Chamba chukh, red rice, dasangru and Sirmauri loia, Karsog kulthi, Himachali dham, Himachali musical instruments, Kinnauri apple, and sepu badi.

Saxena, while emphasising the importance of GI tags, said these tags were given to products with a specific geographical origin, such as Chamba rumal and Kangra tea. He said the registration of GI products provided legal protection, enhancing the export potential of the product and promoted economic prosperity of producers in specific geographical areas. The exhibition offers an opportunity for both locals and tourists to learn about GI products and purchase them, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla