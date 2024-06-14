Exhibition showcases Bharmouri rajma, Kullu shawl, Kangra tea

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

An exhibition featuring registered and potential Geographical Indication (GI) products of Himachal Pradesh was inaugurated by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena here yesterday. The event is being organised by the Patent Information Centre of the State Council for Science, Technology and would continue till June 16.

The exhibition showcases about 15 registered and potential GI products from the state. These include Kullu shawl and Kullu logo, Kangra tea, Chamba rumal, Kinnauri shawl, Kangra painting, Himachali kala jeera, chulli oil, Chamba chappal, and Lahuli socks and gloves.

The Chief Secy said this exhibition was an opportunity for locals as well as tourists to know about GI products and to purchase precious traditional items.

Additionally, potential GI products identified for registration include Chamba metal craft, Kinnauri jewellery, Spiti chharma, Bharmouri rajma, Pangi ki thangi, Chamba chukh, red rice, dasangru and Sirmauri loia, Karsog kulthi, Himachali dham, Himachali musical instruments, Kinnauri apple and sepu badi. An application has been made for the registration of Chamba metal craft.

Saxena said these were given to products with a specific geographical origin, such as Chamba rumal, Chamba chappal, Kangra tea and Kangra painting. He said the registration of GI products provides legal protection, enhances their export potential and promotes the economic prosperity of producers in specific geographical areas.

