Exiled Tibetans express gratitude to Nancy Pelosi

Dharamsala, March 19

The Tibetan parliament-in-exile yesterday unanimously passed a resolution of gratitude to Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi for being one of the oldest and constant friends of the Dalai Lama and Tibet.

Parliamentarian Tsering Lhamo presented the motion in the House during the budget session outlining the unprecedented leadership and support of Pelosi for perpetually strengthening the US Congress’ commitment to advancing the cause of Tibet.

The Tibetan lawmakers also lauded her fearless leadership, commitment and unyielding perseverance in defending the freedom, justice and democracy of those oppressed by China.

They unanimously recommended hosting a grand celebration of gratitude in the near future to honour Pelosi.