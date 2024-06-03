Exit polls off the mark, BJP won’t cross 200 seats, says Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 2

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today rejected the exit polls that suggested the BJP storming to power for the third time on the trot. She said the actual results on June 4 would be contrary to the exit polls and the INDIA bloc would form the next government at the Centre.

Pratibha said the BJP’s campaign was devoid of any issue and it did not talk about even the crucial issues like unemployment or rising inflation. “The Prime Minister’s slogan of winning more than 400 seats has failed miserably. In reality, the BJP is not winning even 200 seats,” she added.

“The Congress will win all four Lok Sabha seats and all six Assembly bypoll in the state,” she said. The exit polls are showing the BJP sweeping all four Lok Sabha seats in the state like it did in 2019 and 2014.

She said that Vikramaditya Singh would emerge victorious with a record number of votes. “The people of Mandi have gone with the Congress in the past, and they will choose the Congress candidate again. I am sure the people of Mandi will support the development vision put out by Vikramaditya for the constituency,” she added.

“The BJP tried to use money power to weaken the democracy, but people voted heavily in favour of the Congress,” she claimed.

