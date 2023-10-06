Expect Assembly, LS poll together: Parmar

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 5

Former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Parmar today said that the Assembly elections in the state could be held along with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Parmar, while addressing mediapersons here, said the Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) appointed by the government might face disqualification as members of the House, reducing the Congress to minority and necessitating Assembly poll along with the General Elections.

Asked if the BJP was expecting defection from the Congress, he said, “We do not believe in operation lotus. However, the way the government is being run in the state, it may fall under its own weight.”

He alleged the Congress government had become insensitive to the problems of the common people. “Around 1,800 health workers recruited during the Covid pandemic have been ousted from jobs. Many videos show such workers touching the feet of Congress leaders to save their jobs, but are being rebuked. The BJP will fight for the restoration of the jobs of Corona warriors,” he said.

Parmar said, “The Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman in the state. It had also promised to buy cow dung at Rs 2 per kg and buy buffalo milk at Rs 100 per litre and cow milk at Rs 80 per litre. None of those promises had been fulfilled,” he said.

Former Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania alleged that Kangra was facing discrimination under the present government.

