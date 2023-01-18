Expect light rain, snowfall from today: MeT

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 17

The weather is likely to turn rough from tomorrow onwards. There’s a forecast of light rain and snowfall at isolated places in the mid and higher reaches. “Till January 20, we are expecting light to moderate snowfall/rainfall in the mid and higher reaches,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The weather department is, however, expecting heavy snowfall and rains across the state from January 21 onwards. A fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of January 20 as per the weather department. “From January 21 onwards for the next few days, we are expecting a heavy spell of snow and rain. There should be good precipitation during this time,” said Paul.

The forecast should bring some cheer to farmers and horticulturalists as they have endured a long dry spell. There has been some precipitation in the last few days, but the rainfall is still deficient.

While December saw 98 per cent less rain than normal, the deficiency from January 1-17 has been 59 per cent.

“The spell after January 21 should significantly reduce the deficiency,” said Paul. The average minimum temperatures have slipped below normal. The lowest temperature of the day was recorded at Keylong at -11°C. Meanwhile, 113 roads continue to remain shut due to precipitation.