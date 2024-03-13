Expect snowfall, rain across Himachal Pradesh today, yellow alert issued

Shimla, March 12
The Weather Department has issued a yellow alert for rain/snow at most places in the state for tomorrow. Some places, including Shimla, received rainfall and hailstorm today evening. The latest spell of precipitation has been triggered by the arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region.
As per the forecast, there is a likelihood of rain/snow at most places from lower hills to the higher hills for tomorrow. The precipitation will continue on March 14 as well at isolated places, though with reduced intensity. From March 15, the forecast is for clear weather.
In the higher reaches of the districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, snowfall is occurring at isolated places on and off. In Kukumseri, Gondla and Keylong, light snowfall has been recorded since Monday evening. Light rain, along with hailstorm and thunderstorm have also been recorded at some places.
After the rain-deficient December and January, the months of February and March have witnessed more than normal precipitation. In March, the state has recorded 119 per cent more than normal precipitation. With the flowering period for stone fruits already on and for apple not too far away, the fruit growers are hoping for the weather to clear shortly. The rains and the subsequent dip in temperatures could turn out to be damaging for fruit crops.
