Expectant mother moved from Udaipur subdivision in Lahaul and Spiti district via Atal tunnel amidst snowfall

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 13

An expectant mother, a native of Kishori village in Udaipur subdivision in Lahaul and Spiti district, was transported safely from Udaipur to Manali amidst snowfall via the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway. She was admitted to the Community Health Centre at Udaipur. From there the doctor attending on her referred her to hospital in other district.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said, “With joint efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), administration and the police of Lahaul and Spiti and Kullu districts, an expectant mother, who was suffering from labour pain, was transported safely out of the district today.”

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old child suffering from epilepsy was transported to Manali from Keylong. He was admitted to the Keylong hospital for the past few days.

The SP said that despite inclement weather conditions, the BRO men cleared the road for the ambulance. Police officials were also deployed to ensure the safe transportation of both patients on a snowy path from Udaipur and Keylong to Manali via the Atal Tunnel.

#atal tunnel #Lahaul and Spiti #Leh #Manali