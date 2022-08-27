Expedite development works, Bhardwaj to Rail minister

Shimla, August 26
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj has sought the intervention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the developmental works in Shimla and other places in the state. While meeting the Railway Minister today evening, Bhardwaj apprised him of the efforts being made to decongest Shimla.
As per a press release, Bhardwaj informed the minister that more than 12 km of the road had been widened under the Smart City Mission in the city. Bhardwaj further sought the Union Minister’s intervention in construction of a 230-metre flyover opposite Vidhan Sabha on the railway land. Stating that there is no scope for road widening opposite Vidhan Sabha, Bhardwaj said the project would ease out congestion on Shimla roads.
Bhardwaj informed the Union Minister that the General Arrangement Drawing of an over-bridge at Totu had been submitted to the Northern Railways, and the drawing relating to the Vidhan Sabha flyover would be submitted on Monday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu
BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd Shabad while...
Dubai-bound flight receives bomb threat call
An anonymous call was received at the police control room fo...